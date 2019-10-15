Constituency Projects Scam: Court orders interim forfeiture of N116 million

and
EFCC
EFCC

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order for interim forfeiture of N116 million linked to Hamza Barau and Hamshakin Ventures Ltd, as part of constituency projects funded by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN) on behalf of some federal lawmakers.

In a statement on Monday, the EFCC said Mr Barau and the firm failed to execute any of the constituency projects after receiving part payment for it.

At least N200 billion has been ‘injected’ into various Nigerian communities in the past years to implement ‘constituency projects’ proposed by federal lawmakers.

Constituency projects, otherwise known as the zonal intervention projects by lawmakers, have been widely criticised as a drainpipe employed to orchestrate fraud in the budgeting process, and surreptitiously funnel pubic funds into the pockets of legislators.

The ICPC had in early 2019 seized various equipment procured by taxpayers money that were diverted by these legislators.

The EFCC in its statement said a certificate of job completion was issued by SMEDAN without the suspect actually completing the job.

According to the Commission, a judge, A.R. Muhammad gave the order following an ex-parte motion filed in the pursuant to Section 44(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related Offenses Act No 14, 20006.

The commission said: ”the constituency projects involved the provision of Strategic Empowerment Programme in Akko, Gombe State, the conduct of Pilot Seasonal Intervention Programme in Vandeikya/Konshisha, Benue State.

”The provision of Strategic Empowerment Programme in Katsina-Ala/Logo/Ukum, Benue State, Intervention Programme for Ailing Enterprises in Vaneikya/Konshisha, Benue State and the supply of motorcycles in Kiyawa, Jigawa State.”

Prosecution counsel, Ekele E. Iheanacho, had reportedly told the court that the funds sought to be forfeited “were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities and prayed the court to grant the prayer of the commission”.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Mr Muhammed, therefore, adjourned the matter till November 19.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.