Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after ‘long holiday in UK’

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is back in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari returned to the country after a “long holiday in the UK,” her spokesperson, Suleiman Haruna, said in a statement.

“She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight,” Mr Haruna said.

The spokesperson also quoted Mrs Buhari to have spoken to reporters after her arrival.

“Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs. Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest. She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

“She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

“On hand to receive her were wives of present and former and governors and many associates,” Mt Haruna said.

Mrs Buhari’s long absence from the country and the presidential villa have led to speculations that all was not well between her and the president. There have also been rumours that she was uncomfortable with an alleged plan by the president to marry another wife.

Mrs Buhari was not quoted to have spoken about the rumours.

