Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after ‘long holiday in UK’

Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is back in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari returned to the country after a “long holiday in the UK,” her spokesperson, Suleiman Haruna, said in a statement.

“She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight,” Mr Haruna said.

The spokesperson also quoted Mrs Buhari to have spoken to reporters after her arrival.

“Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs. Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest. She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

“She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

“On hand to receive her were wives of present and former and governors and many associates,” Mt Haruna said.

Read also: LG Chairman pays WAEC/NECO fees for 500 students in Nasarawa

Mrs Buhari’s long absence from the country and the presidential villa have led to speculations that all was not well between her and the president. There have also been rumours that she was uncomfortable with an alleged plan by the president to marry another wife.

Mrs Buhari was not quoted to have spoken about the rumours.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.