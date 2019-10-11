Buhari demands tougher action against sexual abuse

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: © Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: © Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated stricter laws to prevent girls from being abused in our schools.

Mr Buhari made the call via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.

In his reaction to the recent high profile revelation of sexual abuse cases in institutions of higher learning in the country, President Buhari said he is glad that the incident, exposed through under-cover news reporting at the University of Lagos has spurred an amendment to our laws regarding the issue in the National Assembly.

President Buhari said such proposed amendments passed by the Legislature will get his support as long as they conform to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The country must do more to address incidents of sexual violence, sexual abuses in our schools, discrimination, human trafficking and cultural practices that violate women’s rights,” said the President.

He urged law enforcement agencies and school administrators to take up such cases with every seriousness and ensure that perpetrators face the consequences of their actions.

“Survivors and their families must avoid cover-up. They should be encouraged to come forth and report cases of abuses wherever and whenever they occur,” the President demanded.

The Nigerian Senate had on Wednesday revisited the sexual harassment bill which was sponsored by Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) and passed by the 8th Senate.

The Bill, which was introduced by the 8th Senate in October 2016, seeks a five-year jail term and five million naira fine for lecturers convicted for sexually harassing male or female students.

Read also: APC denies endorsing candidate for 2023

According to the bill, an educator will be “guilty of committing an offence of sexual harassment against a student if he/she has sexual intercourse with a student who is less than 18 years of age; has sexual intercourse with a student or demands sex from a student or a prospective student as a condition to study in an institution, or as a condition to the giving of a passing grade or the granting of honour and scholarships.”

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

The bill prescribes that: “Any person who commits any of the acts specified in Section 4 of this Act is guilty of an offence and shall, on conviction, be sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years, but not less than two years without any option of a fine.”

The bill had suffered a setback as it was not given Presidential assent after its passage by the 8th Senate.

The reintroduced bill is also sponsored by Mr Omo-Agege. The reconsideration of the bill is coming days after a BBC investigative report exposed two lecturers of the University of Lagos for alleged sexual harassment of female students.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.