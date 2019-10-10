Nigeria Open University introduces new courses [SEE LIST]

NOUN Headquarters
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has introduced 15 new academic programmes in different fields of study.

NOUN’s pro chancellor, Peter Okebukola, a professor, unveiled the new programmes approved by the board of the university on Thursday.

The university’s vice chancellor, Abdalla Adamu, said the open and distance learning institutions is fully prepared for the new programmes.

“We have 22,000 facilitators spread across the country. Their details are online for all our students to contact them at any time for facilitation,” Mr Adamu, a professor, said.

The approved courses are:

B.Sc International Relations

B.A French

B.Sc Development Studies

Master of Law (LL.M)

Master of International Law and Diplomacy (MILD)

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Law

M.Sc Public Health

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Economics

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Mass Communication

Master of Science (M.Sc) Cyber Security

Master of Science (M.Sc) Artificial Intelligence

Master of Science (M.Sc) Management Information System

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Cyber Security

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Artificial Intelligence

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Management Information System

The university board meeting also approved the appointment of Uduma Uduma, of the Department of Philosophy as the new Vice Chancellor(academic) of the university.

