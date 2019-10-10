Nigeria Open University introduces new courses [SEE LIST]

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has introduced 15 new academic programmes in different fields of study.
NOUN’s pro chancellor, Peter Okebukola, a professor, unveiled the new programmes approved by the board of the university on Thursday.
The university’s vice chancellor, Abdalla Adamu, said the open and distance learning institutions is fully prepared for the new programmes.
“We have 22,000 facilitators spread across the country. Their details are online for all our students to contact them at any time for facilitation,” Mr Adamu, a professor, said.
The approved courses are:
B.Sc International Relations
B.A French
B.Sc Development Studies
Master of Law (LL.M)
Master of International Law and Diplomacy (MILD)
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Law
M.Sc Public Health
Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Economics
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Mass Communication
Master of Science (M.Sc) Cyber Security
Master of Science (M.Sc) Artificial Intelligence
Master of Science (M.Sc) Management Information System
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Cyber Security
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Artificial Intelligence
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Management Information System
The university board meeting also approved the appointment of Uduma Uduma, of the Department of Philosophy as the new Vice Chancellor(academic) of the university.