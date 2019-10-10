Jonathan keeps mum after meeting Buhari at Aso Rock

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday declined comment on the outcome of his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between President Buhari and Mr Jonathan, which lasted for about 15 minutes, was unknown to newsmen.
The former president, who was escorted to his car by the State Chief of Protocal, Lawal Kazaure, only answered greetings from State House correspondents and other staff.
NAN observed that the former president visited the Presidential Villa for the fifth time as he was last seen in the State House in 2016.
NAN reports that President Buhari had earlier today met with members of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
(NAN)
