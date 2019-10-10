JUST IN: Buhari, Jonathan in closed-door meeting

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Jonathan arrived at the forecourt of the President’s office at the Presidential Villa at about 3 p.m. Thursday and headed straight to Mr Buhari’s office.

The former president was received by the State Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, who led him into the office of the president after which the two leaders went into a closed-door meeting.

Mr Buhari defeated Mr Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election.

Thursday’s visit is the third time that Mr Jonathan is visiting Mr Buhari at the Villa.