#SexForGrades: UNILAG suspends another lecturer exposed in documentary

The management of the University of Lagos has suspended Samuel Oladipo, of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences indicted in a sexual harassment scandal.

He was indicted alongside Boniface Igbenegbu; a former sub-Dean of Faculty of Art in a BBC documentary exposing sex for marks scandal in tertiary institutions.

Mr Igbenegbu was suspended immediately on Monday.

However, the university spokesperson, Taiwo Oloyede, told PUNCH that Mr Oladipupo has also been suspended.

A top official of the school also confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday.

He also said: “The two lecturers got their ‘query’ yesterday and they are expected to respond within 24 hours”.

Public outcry

Also, following public outcry, the institution’s branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a statement by its chairman, Dele Ashiru said “the development is very disturbing and unfortunate.

“We have appealed to our colleagues to understand that as lecturers, we stand in loco parentis (in the place of parents) to these students and must not be perceived in any way as not protective.”

“We condemn this act of shame in its entirety and want the matter to be thoroughly investigated and appropriate sanctions meted out to all those found culpable”, the statement read.

