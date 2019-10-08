2020 Budget: Buhari exempts more items from VAT

President Muhammadu Buhari presenting 2020 budget [PHOTO CREDIT: @OfficialPDP]
President Muhammadu Buhari presenting 2020 budget [PHOTO CREDIT: @OfficialPDP]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday announced new items that would be exempted from the value-added tax.

The items include pharmaceuticals, educational items and basic food commodities.
The government had presented an executive bill to the National Assembly seeking to raise VAT by 50 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Presenting the 2020 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, the president said the 2020 Appropriation Bill is based on the new VAT rate.

However, the president said the list of items exempted from the VAT would be expanded to cover items covered under Section 46 of the Finance Bill, 2019.

READ ALSO: Reps to pass 2020 budget ‘first week of December’

The new exempted items include brown and white bread; cereals, including maize, rice, wheat, millet, barley and sorghum; fish of all kinds; flour and starch meals; fruits, nuts, pulses and vegetables of various kinds.

Others are roots, such as yam, cocoyam, sweet and Irish potatoes; meat and poultry products, including eggs; milk; salt and herbs of various kinds and natural water and table water.

The president said the government is also proposing an increase of the threshold for VAT registration to N25 million in turnover per annum.

The decision to raise the threshold, he said, is to help the revenue authorities focus their compliance efforts on larger businesses, to bring relief for the micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

The president said additional revenues to be raised from the increased VAT would be used to fund health, education and infrastructure programmes.

“As the States and Local Governments are allocated 85% of all VAT revenues, we expect to see greater quality and efficiency in their spending in these areas as well, the President said.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.