Buhari presents bill to increase VAT

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the Finance Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

Mr Buhari made the presentation on Tuesday alongside the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The bill, the president said, proposes an increase in the Valued-Added Tax rate from five per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Early this year, the federal government constituted a presidential technical advisory committee to profer advice on ways to realise alternative sources of raising funds for the implementation of the new minimum wage by the government.

In its report, the committee recommended an increase in the VAT rate from five per cent to 7.5 per cent. The committee based its recommendation on the observation that the prevailing VAT rate in Nigeria is still about half the African average and amongst the lowest in the world.

It also said an increase in the VAT rate will be more beneficial to state and local governments, many of which are facing difficult fiscal conditions.

The president, who described the increment as necessary changes to the fiscal laws, explained five strategic objectives of the bill which include:

a. Promoting fiscal equity by mitigating instances of regressive taxation;

b. Reforming domestic tax laws to align with global best practices;

c. Introducing tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets;

d. Supporting Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses in line with the Ease of Doing Business Reforms; and

e. Raising Revenues for Government.

“The draft Finance Bill proposes an increase of the VAT rate from 5% to 7.5%. As such, the 2020 Appropriation Bill is based on this new VAT rate. The additional revenues will be used to fund health, education and infrastructure programmes. As the States and Local Governments are allocated 85% of all VAT revenues, we expect to see greater quality and efficiency in their spending in these areas as well.

“The VAT Act already exempts pharmaceuticals, educational items, and basic commodities, which exemptions we are expanding under the Finance Bill, 2019. Specifically, Section 46 of the Finance Bill, 2019 expands the exempt items to include the following:

“Brown and white bread; Cereals including maize, rice, wheat, millet, barley and sorghum; Fish of all kinds; Flour and starch meals; Fruits, nuts, pulses and vegetables of various kinds; Roots such as yam, cocoyam, sweet and Irish potatoes; Meat and poultry products including eggs; Milk; Salt and herbs of various kinds; and Natural water and table water,” he said.

Mr Buhari said the proposals also raise the threshold for VAT registration to N25 million in turnover per annum, such that the revenue authorities can focus their compliance efforts on larger businesses thereby bringing relief for our Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses.

He stressed the need to intensify our revenue generation efforts. He also said his administration remains committed to ensuring that the inconvenience associated with any fiscal policy adjustments, is moderated, “such that the poor and the vulnerable, who are most at risk, do not bear the brunt of these reforms.”

Members of the National Assembly are expected to consider and pass the bill alongside the Appropriation Bill.