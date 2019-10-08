Alleged husband killer Maryam Sanda to open defence October 16

Related News

Maryam Sanda, who is standing trial for allegedly killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, will open her defence on October 16.

The Police had charged Ms Sanda before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja with the murder of Mr Bello, a son of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Haliru Bello.

The crime, according to the police, is contrary to the provision of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

She was charged alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Aliyu Sanda; and their house-help, Sadiya Aminu.

Mr Bello died in November 2017.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on culpable homicide and conspiracy.

The judge, Yusuf Halilu, who is presiding over the matter had on April 4 ordered Ms Sanda to open her defence after ruling on her no-case submission. He said she has a case to answer.

The judge held that from the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, “a thick cloud seems to form around the case of the prosecution, making it impossible at this point of time for the other side not to be considered.

“The submissions of no case to answer as it were in this particular situation is overruled.

“I call on the first defendant, Maryam Sanda, to enter her defence with respect to the offence of culpable homicide punishable by death,” Justice Halilu held.

However, the judge upheld the no-case submissions of the second defendant (Mrs Sanda’s mother), the third defendant (her brother) and the fourth defendant (the housemaid).

The three were arraigned alongside Mrs Sanda for allegedly tampering with evidence by cleaning the crime scene.

Mr Yusuf ruled that the prosecution failed to show evidence proving that the second, third and fourth defendants actually perpetuated that act.

Meanwhile, the judge had adjourned the case to May 6, directing that it would hold on a day to day trial unless otherwise decided by the court.

But the case could not go on due to the absence of the judge who was on election petition tribunal duty in Ogun State.

The case was, however, scheduled to hold on Tuesday, it could not go on as the court did not sit, though Sanda and her lawyers were in court.

The new date of October 16 was fixed for Ms Sanda to open her defence.