Senate receives committee’s report on assault by Senator Abbo

More than two months after it was constituted, the Senate Ad-hoc committee investigating the assault incident by Senator Elisha Abbo (PDP, Adamawa) has submitted its report.

This comes barely a week after PREMIUM TIMES reported the delay in the submission of findings by the committee after investigation.

Mr Abbo was on May 11 caught on camera assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Footage of the video published by this newspaper showed the PDP senator, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District, physically assaulting the woman, whom he accused of insulting him by calling him “a drunk”.

A policeman, who stood by, did nothing to protect the victim.

Mr Abbo later apologised publicly amidst tears after which he turned himself in to the police, which held him for a night before granting him bail “after meeting a set of administrative conditions for his bound”.

The lawmaker was charged to court with two counts of criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty despite his public apology.

The court granted him bail of N5 million with two competent sureties.

The Senate set up an ad-hoc committee on July 3 to investigate the incident.

The lawmakers set July 24 as the deadline for the committee to submit its report and the deadline was later extended by a week.

Shortly after the plenary commenced on Tuesday, the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, moved that the Senate “receive the report of the bi-partisan ad-hoc committee on the alleged assault by Senator Elisha” – which was adopted.

The chairman of the committee, Sam Egwu, thereafter laid the report before the Senate.

He is expected to present the findings and recommendations of the committee on the next legislative day, possibly Wednesday.

The incident reportedly happened on May 11 exactly one month before the 41-year-old lawmaker was sworn into the 9th Senate.

Meanwhile, 10 bills on Tuesday scaled first reading on the floor during plenary.

The bills are: Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Act (Repeal and Reenactment) Bill, 2011, sponsored by Sen. Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North); Federal University Gusau Bill, 2019, sponsored by Sen. Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u (PDP, Zamfara North); Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta Ogun State Bill, 2019, sponsored by Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun Central); NDDC Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, by Sen. Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers South-East); and Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Bill, 2019, by Sen. Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North).

Others are: Nigeria Metallurgical Industry Bill, 2019, sponsored by Sen. Theodore Orji (PDP, Abia Central); Federal Polytechnic Orogun Delta State Bill, 2019, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central); Dormant Account Funds Management Bill, 2019, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central); Social Assistance Bill, 2019, by Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (APC, Enugu East); Federal Polytechnic Silame, Sokoto State Bill, 2019,by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North).