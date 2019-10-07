#SexForGrades: UNILAG students speak on experience with randy lecturer

University of Lagos (UNILAG). [Photo credit: Students Nigeria]
Some students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have narrated their encounter with the randy lecturer exposed in a BBC video demanding sex from an undercover reporter posing as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

Boniface Igbeneghu was exposed in a BBC undercover documentary.

The video emanated from an investigation into the sex-for-grades menace in two popular West African universities – University of Ghana and UNILAG.

Mr Igbeneghu is a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of a local Foursquare Gospel Church.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the lecturer invited the ‘admission seeker’ to his office where he was filmed harassing her.

Mr Igbeneghu also described a ‘cold room’ in the university’s staff club where lecturers regularly “touch students’ breasts.”

Several Nigerians online have reacted to the video and are calling for punishment of the lecturer.

Our Encounters

Meanwhile, some students of the university, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES Monday, said they had similar experiences.

PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to independently verify the claims, but the students spoke in separate interviews and at different times. They asked not to be named for fear of victimisation.

A 400 level student of Mass Communication said she was once a victim of Mr Igbenegbu’s harassment.

“I knew every day is for the thief but there is a day for the owner. We are not surprised that this is happening to him. He cannot give you a lift without asking for your number,” she said.

The student said she once rejected an invitation by the lecturer to visit him at UNILAG staff club where the cold room is located.

Another student, who is in her third year studying Law, said Mr Igbeneghu is a mere “scapegoat” as the menace is prevalent in the university.

“The cold room story is stale. The first time he invited me to the place was in 100 level. That’s two years ago,” she said.

A 300-level student of English said the faculty is filled with sex for mark lecturers, recalling the scandal involving a former Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Olusegun Awonusi, who is yet to be sanctioned a year after he was exposed.

She said some students went to Mr Igbeneghu’s office on Monday but met his door locked.

University acts

UNILAG has since suspended Mr Igbeneghu. Foursquare church, where he is a pastor, has also asked that he should relief himself of the position.

