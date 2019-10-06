Law school should generate revenue for govt, Accountant-General says

Nigerian Law School
Nigerian Law School

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, has called on the Nigerian Law School to endeavour to contribute part of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the national purse.

Mr Idris made the call, in a statement signed by the spokesman, office of the AGF, Henshaw Ogubike, on Sunday in Abuja, when a delegation from the Nigerian Law School visited him.

Mr Idris said the national purse from where government funds its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), is a pool of contributions from various sources, thus the Nigerian Law School should be able to contribute its own quota, no matter how meagre.

“From the revenue the Nigerian Law School is generating, are you contributing to the national purse? the little you contribute will help increase the revenue of government.

“The Nigerian Law School should contribute in its modest way by giving something back. The institution raises revenue, so something should be given back,” he said.

Responding to requests by the delegation, the AGF said the request for increased funding, capturing of the institution’s staff into the IPPIS platform and release of pending funds would be looked into and resolved.

He commended the delegation for the visit, which he said was the first by the management of the institution, and that this would cement the relationship between the institution and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Earlier, the Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Isa Chiroma, informed the AGF of the challenges facing the institution and sought his assistance to resolve them.

Mr Chiroma had among other things, requested for increased funding of the institution and integration of some staff recently employed by the institution into the IPPIS platform.
(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.