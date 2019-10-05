Extraordinary FEC meeting postponed to Monday – Presidency

PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER MEDIAN FEC MEETING 3. L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita NSA Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno and Miister of State Works and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. SEPT 11 20192
The Presidency says the extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, originally scheduled to hold on Saturday has been shifted to 12 noon on Monday, October 7.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja, Friday night.

According to him, the meeting is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which will still be presented to the National Assembly by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

FEC meetings are usually held weekly on Wednesdays.

The meetings are attended by the president, vice president, ministers and other invited persons.

