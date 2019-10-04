N8bn CBN Currency Scam: Court orders EFCC to produce 106 boxes containing stolen money

Naira notes
Naira notes

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce 106 boxes containing N900 million allegedly stolen by two staff of Zenith Bank.

The EFCC charged Bolade Ajuwan and Samuel Ogbiede alongside six Central Bank officials for the alleged offence.

It accused the CBN’s employees of stealing huge sums of mutilated higher denomination Naira currencies meant to be exchanged for new notes.

The other bankers allegedly acted as accomplices to the crime and also helped themselves to a sizeable chunk of the money.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court ordereed the EFCC to produce the boxes that containing the money.

It gave the order after an EFCC witness, Saliu Kadir, testified alongside two CBN officials, Kolawole Babalola and Muniru Olaniran.

The EFCC said that each of the 106 boxes was meant to contain N10 million of N1000 denomination, instead, they were found to be containing interleaves and lower denominations such as N100, N50, N20 and even ordinary papers.

The judge adjourned the case until Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 for the continuation of trial.

(NAN)

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.