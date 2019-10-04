Security agents threaten journalists over Sowore photos

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Security agents on Friday stopped journalists from taking the photographs of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, as he returned to the court for his trial.

Mr Sowore who was clad in a light peach shirt and an ash coloured trouser arrived the court through the rear entrance and was taken in to the courtroom amid tight security.

The security sternly warned waiting journalists against any attempt to photograph Mr Sowore, and threatened to seize the phones of anyone who was found flouting the order.

Mr Sowore is facing trial for alleged treasonable felony, fraud, cyberstalking among other allegations.

He has been detained by the State Security Service for over 60 days for his involvement in the planning of the #RevolutionNow protest which the government said was an attempt to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Sowore was brought to court in a similar manner on Monday but journalists managed to get his photos as he took his seat in the courtroom.

The court has currently gone on a 30-minute break to allow respective parties to properly respond to the documents served on them.

