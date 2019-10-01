Tottenham vs Bayern Munich (LIVE UPDATES): German giants face tough test in London

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bayern Munich for the first time in the Champions League this Tuesday night.

Indeed, these two teams have not faced each other in a competitive duel since the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1983.

Bayern currently lead Group B with three points – two points clear of second-placed Tottenham after one matchday.

For many, this Tuesday night tie could decide the final standings in the group.

With Spurs struggling a little to start the season, coach Niko Kovac will be expected to take all three points from this fixture, but Bayern’s troubles at left back could throw a wrench into the works.

Bayern have won each of the last seven Bundesliga titles but have not lifted the European Cup since 2012-13, which is too long for a club of their calibre.

With thier resolve to end that jinx this season an explosive clash is expected at White Hart Lane tonight

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates.

Kick off is 8 p.m.

================

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Kick off at White Hart Lane 

================

Advertisement

wits Advert

Lloris with a fine save as Gnarby gets a shot on target 

Both Spurs and Bayern have created good chances in this game but still goalless in London 

Injury scare for Alaba 

Aurier left off the hook.. Seems that was a mistake 

Son with another good chance for Spurs but the Bayern Munich keeper makes a save 

Lewandowski tries a fast one but Lloris makes a save too

Goal!! Son gives Spurs the lead 

Son scores

Manuel Nuer gets a hand but he could not not stop the ball from going in

Goal!! Kimmich makes it 1-1 with a sumptuous goal for Bayern 

Kane comes close to restoring Spurs lead but Coman clears the line for Bayern 

Son with a long range effort but Manuel Nuer has this one covered 

Coutinho with a shot at goal but Lloris makes a calm save 

Yellow card Gnarby gets the first booking tonight 

Spurs get their fifth shot on target but captain Manuel Nuerer with another good save 

Free kick for Spurs

Kane takes it.. Its off target 

Aside from the game in Turin where  Juventus are leading 1-0 against Bayern Leverkusen other games going on now are goalless 

40 minutes gone still Spurs 1-1 Bayern Munich 

Yellow card for Ndombele after a rough tackle on Coutinho 

Free kick for Bayern Munich by Lewandowski 

Goal!!! Robert Lewandowski makes its 2-1

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski

Just at the stroke of half time.. The Polish striker puts Bayern in front 

Half Time : Tottenham 1-2 Bayern Munich 

Second half already underway at White Hart Lane

Free kick as Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur trips Serge Gnabry

Good effort by Dele Alli as he directs a shot on target, but the keeper saves it

Goal!!!!

Gnabry makes it 3-1 as Bayern Munich increase their lead

Another goal by Gnarby and Bayern now lead 4-1

Sisoko with a chance but he balloons the ball away

What a strike by Eriksen but Manuel Neuer denies him a goal with a finger too save

Desperate defending for Spurs now but they are not clinical

Coman goes down in the Spurs box but referee says no penalty kick

Dele Alli is leaving the field to be replaced by Lucas Moura

Kingsley Coman on his part is replaced by Ivan Perisic

Jerome Boateng is injured and is replaced by Javier Martinez

Philippe Coutinho fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box

Goal!! Gnabry makes is Bayern 5-2

The former Arsenal man punishing the poor Spurs defence

Humiliation continues for Spurs as Lewandowski makes it 6-2

And the goals keep coming.. Gnarby adds one more to make it 7-2

Tottenham Hotspur have conceded seven goals in a home match for the very first time in any major competition.

Full Time : Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.