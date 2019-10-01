Tottenham vs Bayern Munich (LIVE UPDATES): German giants face tough test in London

Related News

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bayern Munich for the first time in the Champions League this Tuesday night.

Indeed, these two teams have not faced each other in a competitive duel since the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1983.

Bayern currently lead Group B with three points – two points clear of second-placed Tottenham after one matchday.

For many, this Tuesday night tie could decide the final standings in the group.

With Spurs struggling a little to start the season, coach Niko Kovac will be expected to take all three points from this fixture, but Bayern’s troubles at left back could throw a wrench into the works.

Bayern have won each of the last seven Bundesliga titles but have not lifted the European Cup since 2012-13, which is too long for a club of their calibre.

With thier resolve to end that jinx this season an explosive clash is expected at White Hart Lane tonight

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates.

Kick off is 8 p.m.

================

Advertisement

Kick off at White Hart Lane

================

Advertisement

Lloris with a fine save as Gnarby gets a shot on target

Both Spurs and Bayern have created good chances in this game but still goalless in London

Injury scare for Alaba

Aurier left off the hook.. Seems that was a mistake

Son with another good chance for Spurs but the Bayern Munich keeper makes a save

Lewandowski tries a fast one but Lloris makes a save too

Goal!! Son gives Spurs the lead

Manuel Nuer gets a hand but he could not not stop the ball from going in

Goal!! Kimmich makes it 1-1 with a sumptuous goal for Bayern

Kane comes close to restoring Spurs lead but Coman clears the line for Bayern

Son with a long range effort but Manuel Nuer has this one covered

Coutinho with a shot at goal but Lloris makes a calm save

Yellow card Gnarby gets the first booking tonight

Spurs get their fifth shot on target but captain Manuel Nuerer with another good save

Free kick for Spurs

Kane takes it.. Its off target

Aside from the game in Turin where Juventus are leading 1-0 against Bayern Leverkusen other games going on now are goalless

40 minutes gone still Spurs 1-1 Bayern Munich

Yellow card for Ndombele after a rough tackle on Coutinho

Free kick for Bayern Munich by Lewandowski

Goal!!! Robert Lewandowski makes its 2-1

Just at the stroke of half time.. The Polish striker puts Bayern in front

Half Time : Tottenham 1-2 Bayern Munich

Second half already underway at White Hart Lane

Free kick as Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur trips Serge Gnabry

Good effort by Dele Alli as he directs a shot on target, but the keeper saves it

Goal!!!!

Gnabry makes it 3-1 as Bayern Munich increase their lead

Another goal by Gnarby and Bayern now lead 4-1

Sisoko with a chance but he balloons the ball away

What a strike by Eriksen but Manuel Neuer denies him a goal with a finger too save

Desperate defending for Spurs now but they are not clinical

Coman goes down in the Spurs box but referee says no penalty kick

Dele Alli is leaving the field to be replaced by Lucas Moura

Kingsley Coman on his part is replaced by Ivan Perisic

Jerome Boateng is injured and is replaced by Javier Martinez

Philippe Coutinho fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box

Goal!! Gnabry makes is Bayern 5-2

The former Arsenal man punishing the poor Spurs defence

Humiliation continues for Spurs as Lewandowski makes it 6-2

And the goals keep coming.. Gnarby adds one more to make it 7-2

Tottenham Hotspur have conceded seven goals in a home match for the very first time in any major competition.

Full Time : Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich