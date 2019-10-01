Tottenham vs Bayern Munich (LIVE UPDATES): German giants face tough test in London

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bayern Munich for the first time in the Champions League this Tuesday night.
Indeed, these two teams have not faced each other in a competitive duel since the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1983.
Bayern currently lead Group B with three points – two points clear of second-placed Tottenham after one matchday.
For many, this Tuesday night tie could decide the final standings in the group.
With Spurs struggling a little to start the season, coach Niko Kovac will be expected to take all three points from this fixture, but Bayern’s troubles at left back could throw a wrench into the works.
Bayern have won each of the last seven Bundesliga titles but have not lifted the European Cup since 2012-13, which is too long for a club of their calibre.
With thier resolve to end that jinx this season an explosive clash is expected at White Hart Lane tonight
Kick off is 8 p.m.
Kick off at White Hart Lane
Lloris with a fine save as Gnarby gets a shot on target
Both Spurs and Bayern have created good chances in this game but still goalless in London
Injury scare for Alaba
Aurier left off the hook.. Seems that was a mistake
Son with another good chance for Spurs but the Bayern Munich keeper makes a save
Lewandowski tries a fast one but Lloris makes a save too
Goal!! Son gives Spurs the lead
Manuel Nuer gets a hand but he could not not stop the ball from going in
Goal!! Kimmich makes it 1-1 with a sumptuous goal for Bayern
Kane comes close to restoring Spurs lead but Coman clears the line for Bayern
Son with a long range effort but Manuel Nuer has this one covered
Coutinho with a shot at goal but Lloris makes a calm save
Yellow card Gnarby gets the first booking tonight
Spurs get their fifth shot on target but captain Manuel Nuerer with another good save
Free kick for Spurs
Kane takes it.. Its off target
Aside from the game in Turin where Juventus are leading 1-0 against Bayern Leverkusen other games going on now are goalless
40 minutes gone still Spurs 1-1 Bayern Munich
Yellow card for Ndombele after a rough tackle on Coutinho
Free kick for Bayern Munich by Lewandowski
Goal!!! Robert Lewandowski makes its 2-1
Just at the stroke of half time.. The Polish striker puts Bayern in front
Half Time : Tottenham 1-2 Bayern Munich
Second half already underway at White Hart Lane
Free kick as Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur trips Serge Gnabry
Good effort by Dele Alli as he directs a shot on target, but the keeper saves it
Goal!!!!
Gnabry makes it 3-1 as Bayern Munich increase their lead
Another goal by Gnarby and Bayern now lead 4-1
Sisoko with a chance but he balloons the ball away
What a strike by Eriksen but Manuel Neuer denies him a goal with a finger too save
Desperate defending for Spurs now but they are not clinical
Coman goes down in the Spurs box but referee says no penalty kick
Dele Alli is leaving the field to be replaced by Lucas Moura
Kingsley Coman on his part is replaced by Ivan Perisic
Jerome Boateng is injured and is replaced by Javier Martinez
Philippe Coutinho fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box
Goal!! Gnabry makes is Bayern 5-2
The former Arsenal man punishing the poor Spurs defence
Humiliation continues for Spurs as Lewandowski makes it 6-2
And the goals keep coming.. Gnarby adds one more to make it 7-2
Tottenham Hotspur have conceded seven goals in a home match for the very first time in any major competition.