Change your lawless habits, Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to eschew bad behaviour and remain law-abiding in their daily endeavours.

In his nationwide broadcast at Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday, the president said the change Nigerians desire could only come from good conduct.

“This change can only be delivered if we are united in purpose, as individuals and as a nation. We must all remain committed to achieving this positive and enduring change,” the president said.

He recalled admonishing Nigerians four years ago about the need for them to always be in their best character at all time: “Change does not just happen… We must change our lawless habits, our attitude to public office and public trust… simply put, to bring about change, we must change ourselves by being law-abiding citizens.”

Nigeria attained its independence from Britain on October 1, 1960, joining a new wave of free nations across Africa and Asia of that era. The freedom significantly reduced the influence of Britain as a world power, as it marked a critical point in the winding down of centuries of colonialism.