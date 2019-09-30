I remain speaker of Bayelsa Assembly – Isenah

Related News

Tonye Isenah, Speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly, has dismissed the report of his impeachment.

He insisted on Monday that he remained the speaker of the assembly in Yenagoa, the state capital.

“I did not resign, neither was I impeached, I presided over the house and I did not preside as an impeached speaker, so as we speak the house is on recess and anything done by anyone is a nullity.

“The speculation that there was an understanding that I will resign is false. I challenge anyone canvassing that position to come up with a proof,” Mr Isenah said by telephone.

The plenary on Monday witnessed gunshots at the Bayelsa House of Assembly by some youths that stormed the assembly complex in Yenagoa.

Mr Isenah, however, adjourned the session indefinitely for the house to proceed on recess.

The members who sat back reportedly resumed sitting and allegedly impeached the speaker in absentia and without the mace.

A lawmaker said there was tension around the assembly complex in the build-up to the sitting where the speaker was expected to resign on Monday.

The lawmaker also said the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had advised Mr Isenah to resign, pleading anonymity.

But Mr Isenah insisted that his resignation was premature and could only happen after the election.

Mr Isenah, who is from the same Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area with Douye Diri, the PDP, has been under pressure to resign as the speaker so that his party can spread political offices to enable them to pull in more votes in the forthcoming elections.

(NAN)