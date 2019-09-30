INTERVIEW: Why I met with Osinbajo at State House — Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom meet with vice president alongside deputy governor of Ebonyi state at the Presidential villa[PHOTO CREDIT: Profosinbajo instagram]
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom meet with vice president alongside deputy governor of Ebonyi state at the Presidential villa[PHOTO CREDIT: Profosinbajo instagram]

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom spoke with State House correspondents on Monday after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Here are the excerpts:

What brought you to the State House today?

We came at the instance of the vice president to discuss the lingering problem between Benue and Ebonyi States; in particular between Agila in Benue and Ngbo in Ebonyi.

We are also here with the acting DG (Director-General), National Boundary Commission and we had taken far reaching decisions to ensure that we demarcate the boundary between these two states so that we can hold our people responsible. As it is now, it’s difficult to identify the criminal elements who are creating tension and creating more of these problems.

So, I believe that very soon, the Boundary Commission would be coming out with a programme that both Benue and Ebonyi will team up together to provide the necessary logistics and security to ensure that the boundary is demarcated.

What is the crisis between the people of your state and Ebonyi?

Well, it is a border crisis because we are talking about two states. We should know the limits of each state. It is a border problem, more like a communal problem

What about the TIV/Jukun crisis?

Well, I know that there is a spillover. This is largely Tiv and Jukun in Taraba. I have Jukuns in Benue State. We are not fighting. There were issues in the past and I decided to set up a judicial commission of enquiry which is still sitting to look at the remote and immediate causes of this strife so that we will find a lasting solution to it.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Osinbajo talks tough, vows to waive immunity to fight falsehood

This other one is more of a problem in Taraba. But because there are Tiv people in Benue and we are talking about TIV people, so each time people are displaying some run back to Benue. So that is the spirit of it. But I think that the Governor of Taraba State is doing well. Recently, they met and they agreed that there should be ceasefire, even though I saw in the press that there were some issues with that peace agreement.

But you know, each time there are efforts to try to solve problems criminal elements will come in, and I think that the steps that the governor took by inviting two sides, both the Tiv and the Jukun, to sit together and find means how they can resolve this matter is the best approach. I believe that once that problem is sorted out in Taraba State, we will not have anything in Benue State.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.