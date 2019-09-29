Buhari govt gives Innoson support, patronage – Innocent Chukwuma

Innosson Motors
Innosson Motors

Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman, Innoson Group of Companies Nigeria limited, says the federal government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, has given enormous patronage and support to his firm, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).

Mr Chukwuma made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Nnewi, Anambra.

He also named Enugu, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Anambra, Gombe, and Bauchi as well as Nigeria military among the states buying Innoson vehicles.

Mr Chukwuma further told NAN that if patronage is given to his firm, it could transform Nigeria into a vehicle manufacturing hub in Africa in no distant time.

“I can say that Innoson vehicle manufacturing is doing well, especially with the level of patronage and support the company is enjoying under the present federal government.

“I must equally say that some state governments like; Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kogi, Gombe, Anambra and Bauchi are giving us a great boost.

“As at today, Innoson vehicles are being used in some West African countries like Mali, Sierra Leone and Ghana and some Nigerians residing abroad return home to purchase our vehicles”, he said.

Mr Chukwuma said that his vehicle factory had the capacity to manufacture all brands of vehicle, adding that he hoped to expand the company, soonest.

He said that apart from doing well in production capacity, the company recently employed between 7,300 and 7,500 workers to boost production capacity.

“With more support and patronage from Nigeria, we hope to expand our vehicle manufacturing firm to help provide more employment to our youths.”

Mr Chukwuma, who responded to question on the performance of youths from Niger Delta trained under the amnesty programme by his firm, described most of them as highly talented.

“Some of the youth of the Niger Delta whom we trained are very talented, after their training, we retained some of them and they are part of the success story of Innoson vehicle manufacturing can boast of today”, he said.

On the recent report that Anambra lawmakers rejected Toyota Prado SUVs and demanded Innoson products, Mr Chukwuma said he knew nothing about the report.

He, however, said “Anybody, including the Anambra lawmakers, is free to buy any brand of vehicle of his or her choice.

Advertisement

wits Advert

“As we speak, Anambra government ordered for 40 vehicles which it fully paid for and we hope to deliver them to the state by next week.”

Mr Chukwuma said he enjoyed a very warm relationship with Governor Willie Obiano and his government, saying that he was willing to leverage the relationship to impact positively on the state.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.