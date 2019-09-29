Contractors react to PREMIUM TIMES report on TETFUND projects

Related News

Two contractors currently handling projects under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) have faulted PREMIUM TIMES’ report on the eligibility of their companies to be awarded jobs.

The contractors – Bamaco Investment Limited and Nuhu Abe And Sons Limited – said they were qualified to carry out projects awarded to them, contrary to the report.

Both companies are reacting to the second part of a three-part series appraising the implementation of TETFUND projects in some universities in the North-East geopolitical zone.

The report was part of the Open Contracting and Reporting Project of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

In the first part, the TETFUND initiative was praised for its role in bridging the infrastructural gap in the universities.

The second part of the story assessed the qualification of companies that handled some projects at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Relying on results of company searches done at the Corporate Affairs Commission, the report doubted the competences of these companies based on their objectives as captured by CAC.

The two firms are however insisting that they are well qualified for projects they were awarded.

Bamaco

Bamaco Investment Limited handled the construction of a central laboratory at ATBU.

The project, reported to be on defect liability period, was built at the Gubi Campus of the institution, at the cost of N285 million.

According to records provided by CAC, Bamaco was registered in 1993 with the main object being “To carry on business as independent marketers of oil and petroleum products, to store, sell petrol, gas, kerosene, lubricants, and to erect structures, run and maintain filling stations for that purpose, to carry on business of petroleum merchants.”

Based on CAC search result and experts’ input, the report argued that Bamaco ‘may not be qualified to carry out some of these projects, especially that of building a laboratory.’

In its reaction, the company provided its memorandum and article of association as evidence that it was qualified to carry out construction works.

Advertisement

Nuhu Abe and Sons.

Similarly, Nuhu Abe and Sons also provided memorandum and article of association as evidence to show that it was qualified to carry out projects in ATBU.

The company was awarded the project; construction of lecture hall with external works at Tafawa Balewa at N223, 850, 150.

The project was said to have been 85 per cent completed as at March 2019, with an outstanding payment of N80, 707, 042.

CAC search result made available to PREMIUM TIMES shows that the company was registered in 1992, Nuhu Abe And Sons Limited has as its main object “to carry on business of producers, refiners, storers and distributors of petroleum and petroleum products in all its branches.”

In a series of messages to PREMIUM TIMES’ editor, the management of the company argued its competence in carrying out assigned projects.

Specifically, the company made reference to the part of its memorandum and article of association which reads “To carry on business as civil and electrical engineers, building and construction contractor for construction work of any kind…”