Siasia’s mother freed by kidnappers

Samson Siasia
Samson Siasia

A former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that his mother, Beauty Ogere, has been freed by kidnappers.

Replying to a text message sent to his phone to authenticate reports that his 76-year old mother has indeed been released, Siasia replied: “Yes, she is released.”

He did not provide further details. However, a relative of Siasia told PREMIUM TIMES the family paid N15 million ransom to the kidnappers.

Mrs Ogere was kidnapped on July 15 by heavily-armed gunmen who invaded her Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

A few days ago, Siasia made a passionate appeal to the Nigerian government to help his course as his mother was sick when she was kidnapped

“So I can only keep appealing to these guys to please let my mother go. I would like for the government or whoever is capable to help me bring my mother back.” Siasia told the BBC

This is the second time in four years that Mrs Ogere has been kidnapped. She was held by gunmen for 12 days before her release in November 2015.

“What more can I do but plead for assistance from the government, police and my country that I served as a player and coach,” Siasia added

“My mother is seriously sick and this bothers me a lot. I don’t know where or who to turn to at this point.

“I’ve not had a job for three years, battling with a Fifa ban appeal and to have my sick mother in the hands of kidnappers, I just feel extremely tired.”

Among many other accomplishments, Siasia prides himself as the most decorated African football coach at the Olympics, winning silver at the Beijing Games in 2008 and bronze at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.