How to protect children on the internet – NCC

Related News

The most effective way to safeguard children in the internet age is to educate them from an early age about the risk they may encounter when online.

This is one of the tips given by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on how to protect children online.

These tips are contained in an information kit shared to PREMIUM TIMES by NCC on Friday in Abuja.

Although technology has made lives easier in many ways, new types of risks are growing with the emergence of high-speed internet and new gadgets.

Mobile phones and the internet are some major ways through which Information Communication Technology (ICT) is used for communication, accessing information and business transactions.

But NCC noted that it is significant to protect children from objectional materials and other threats from the internet.

Below are some of the tips for protecting your child online

– Ask how your children use the internet. Make them show you some of their favourite sites and discuss with them.

– Make sure your children realise that they should never give out personal details. They should be educated on how to ignore junk mails or attachments that are from unknown sources.

– Be aware of any changes in the way children use the internet such as the amount of time they spend online.

– Encourage children to use nicknames and login names that do not reveal any personal information about them.

Read also:

– Educate children on the possibility of people using fake names purposely to cheat, hurt or impersonate others.

-Use the parental control setting on your browser, search engine and internet security package.

Advertisement

– Work with your children to understand how some search engines work so that they do not stumble across inappropriate content.

– Consider using the filtering software that is available from your internet service provider, this can help block inappropriate material.

– Learn how to block sites you do not want your children to see.