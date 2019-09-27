Court orders forfeiture of money ‘linked’ to Oyo-Ita

Winnifred Oyo-Ita
Winnifred Oyo-Ita

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of some money returned by a suspect linked to the suspended Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, Punch newspaper reported.

The report said the judge, Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa, made the order of final forfeiture of the monetary assets to the Nigerian government on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on September 18 placed Mrs Oyo-Ita

on an indefinite suspension to allow the conclusion of an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The EFCC accuses her of corruption.

During a court session on Thursday, a lawyer for the anti-graft agency, M. A Abubakar, moved an application and said funds were voluntarily returned to the commission as proceeds of crime.

Mr Abubakar reminded the court of an earlier order made on June 28, granting an ex-parte application for the interim forfeiture of the assets.

He told the court that as of Thursday no one had filed an application to challenge that interim order.

While urging the judge to grant a permanent order of forfeiture of the assets, Mr Abubakar informed the court that the money had been paid into an account with the Central Bank of Nigeria immediately after the suspect returned it.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.