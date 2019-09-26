Related News

An American Nobel Laureate in Economics, Edmund Phelps, joined other global academics, writers and activists to demand that Nigeria drop charges against an activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Mr Sowore was arrested and detained for calling for a nationwide protest, tagged #RevolutionNow, against bad governance.

The State Security Service (SSS), which arrested Mr Sowore, has charged him with treason and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite being granted bail on Tuesday, Mr Sowore was yet to be released at the time of this report.

In an open letter sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the 72 writers, academics and activists described Mr Sowore as a ‘world-renowned journalist.”

“Mr. Sowore is a world-renowned journalist. He has pioneered new and important avenues in the field of investigative journalism. He is a graduate of the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs. In addition, he is the founder of the well-known online investigative news outlet, Sahara Reporters that focuses on corruption and political misconduct,” they wrote.’

Some of the signatories include Columbia University journalism professors, Anya Schiffrin, Ann Cooper, Sheila Coronel and Bruce Shapiro as well as a Nigerian professor and author, Okey Ndibe.

Below is the duplicate of the letter and the signatories:

Dear Sir or Madame,

We, the undersigned, write to express our deep concern regarding the arrest of journalist and activist Mr. Omoyele Sowore in Nigeria on August 3, 2019. Sowore was detained without bail by the Nigerian State Security Service in Lagos. There are seven charges against him including treason and money laundering. A High Court judge has ruled that Sowore should be released pending his trial but must surrender his passport.

Many colleagues in the worlds of journalism and academia hold Mr. Sowore in great esteem for his life-long effort in speaking truth to power.

Many colleagues in the worlds of journalism and academia hold Mr. Sowore in great esteem for his life-long effort in speaking truth to power.

Please consider dropping the charges against Mr. Sowore and please release him as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

Ned Phelps, winner of the 2006 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences

Philippe Sands QC, President of English PEN,

Niran Okewole, Second Vice President, PEN Nigeria & Chair, Writers in Prison Committee Karen Attiah

Eliza Margarita Bates

Shanta Bloemen

Clifford Bob

Christopher Booker

Anissa Bouziane

Cate Brown

Thanassii Cambanis

Prue Clarke

Ann Cooper, Professor Emirata, Columbia Journalism School

Sheila Coronel, Professor, Columbia Journalism School

Peter Cunliffe-Jones

Jacqueline Davalos

Amira Dhalla

Marius Draogmir

Claudia Dreifus, Professor, Columbia University

Pamela Druckerman

Ingrid Ernø

Liza Featherstone

Rana Foroohar

Catherine Gicheru

Todd Gitlin

Misha Glenny

Daniel J Gorman

Steven Greenhouse

Kristen Grennan

Emilie Guitard

Ferrial Haffajee

Ernest Harsch

Victor Herrero Aguayo

James Hollings

Robert Howse

Tim Karr

Shruti Kedia

Ruby Khan

Sameeksha Khare

Peter Klein

Sophie Knowles

Karolina Koc Michalska

Andrea Kramar

Kamel Labidi

Kirsty Lang

Thomas Lansner, Professor, Columbia University

Jan Lublinski

Tom Maliti

Gregory Mann

Mira Milosevic

Miriam Missbichler

Elise Mougin

Jessica Murray

Okey Ndibe

Akbar Noman

Sarah Jane Noujeim

Anselm Okolo

Dayo Olopade

Barnaby Pace

Nathaniel Parrish Flannery

Viviana Phelps

Julia Ritz Toffoli

Felix Salmon

Philippe Sands QC

Joseph J Sass

Anya Schiffrin

Bruce Shapiro, Journalist and Professor, Dart Center, Columbia Journalism School

Jayeeta Sharma

Christoph Spurk

Dean Starkman

Mark Steitz

Ruti Teitel

Raffi Wartanian

