Reps to inaugurate standing committees next week

The House of Representatives will on October 2 inaugurate the chairmen, deputy chairmen, and members of its standing committees.

The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, made the announcement on Thursday during plenary.

Mr Wase said the committee members’ list would be announced at the end of plenary on Thursday.

He also said the leadership of the House would meet with chairmen and their deputies to reel out the modus operandi after the inauguration.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the list of chairmen and their deputies on July 25, shortly before the house went on its annual recess.

The House upon resumption of plenary on Thursday mandated all ad hoc committees to submit their reports within two weeks for handover to the standing committees.

This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion on Urgent Matter of Public Importance by the Deputy Majority Leader of the house, Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) at the plenary.

Moving the motion, Mr Akpatason said that all ad hoc committees were to finish all investigations before September 30.

In his ruling, the deputy speaker urged all ad hoc committees to adhere and comply with the resolution of the house.

Mr Wase warned that failure to comply with the resolution will attract serious consequences, as defaulting members would not be allowed to carry out any assignment in the house.