EFCC arraigns suspect wanted by FBI

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Ilorin Zonal office on Thursday arraigned 36- year-old Joesph Oyediran, one of the cybercrime suspects wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He was arraigned before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on a five count charge bordering on internet fraud and other fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.

Count two of the charge reads, “That you, Joseph Oyediran (Joe MG, Morris Graves), sometime in May 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N1, 421,968.00 (One million, four hundred and twenty one thousand, nine hundred and sixty eight naira) from one Andrea Smith a white American woman on the false pretence that you were Joe MG, a white American man in love with her, a representation you knew to be false and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No.14 of 2006”

Mr Oyediran however pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him by the anti graft agency.

In view of the defendant’s plea of not guilty, prosecuting counsel, Sessan Ola, asked for a trial date to enable the prosecution prove its case.

“We also pray your Lordship to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the hearing and determination of this matter”, he stated.

Ruling on the submission, Justice Abdulgafar ordered that the defendant be remanded in Mandala Prison and adjourned the case to October 9, 2019 for commencement of trial.

