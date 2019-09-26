PREMIUM TIMES’ delegates in Hamburg for journalism conference

11th Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC), 2019.[ PHOTO CREDIT: GIJN website]
A five-member delegate from PREMIUM TIMES arrived Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday for the 11th Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC), 2019.

The delegation is led by its Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed.

Other members of the delegation are Joshua Olufemi, the Director of Programmes, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) and Richard Akinwunmi, Head of Digital Strategy.

Also part of the delegation is the Senate Correspondent, QueenEsther Iroanusi and Stephanie Adams, Project Officer, PTCIJ.

Mr Mojeed is one of the speakers at the conference.

He will be speaking on ‘Making Investigative News Outlets Sustainable’ and ‘Editing the Investigative Story’.

PREMIUM TIMES’ journalists have participated in the GIJC for many years.

The GIJC is one of the world’s largest international gathering of investigative journalists which is held every two years.

Since its inception in 2001, the conference has trained over 7000 journalists from about 130 countries.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition has over 1,700 journalists participating from 130 countries.

It will feature nearly 250 panels, workshops and special events as well as over 400 speakers from different countries.

The conference began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday with a welcome reception while other sessions and training will commence on Thursday.

