Senate rolls out legislative agenda, to throw own budget open

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Senate President]
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Senate President]

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary received report of its ad-hoc committee on the 9th Senate Legislative Agenda.

Chairman of the committee, Adamu Aliero, APC Kebbi Central, presented the report.

The consideration and adoption of the report was slated for Thursday to enable senators read and digest the report for effective contributions during debate.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had promised to fashion out a legislative agenda to guide effective performance of senators.

Mr Aliero listed youth empowerment to curb unemployment, poverty alleviation to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty as part of the agenda.

He said the agenda also entailed legislative framework to tackle the phenomenon of out-of-school children in the country.

Others are creation of special health centres in the six geopolitical zones and reduction of acute housing deficit in the country.

He said the agenda also comprised legislative measures to further enhance gender equality, infrastructure deficit and agricultural production, as well as fast track passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill and holistic reform of the oil and gas sector.

The committee chairman said the senate would also work to further block revenue leakages, back anti-corruption and make procurement processes less cumbersome.

Mr Aliero said the National Assembly would ensure openness of its budget to the public.

“By throwing open the budget of the National Assembly, Nigerians will know that we have nothing to hide,” Mr Aliero said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.