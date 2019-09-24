Ghana arrests three men involved in ‘coup attempt’

President Nana Akufour
President Nana Akufour[PHOTO CREDIT: BBC]

The Ghanaian government says it has arrested three alleged suspected coup plotters who were involved in a failed plot to “destabilise” its government.

The arrested men are Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu.

The government said the men belong to a group known as ”Take Action Ghana (TAG)” whose aim was to undermine the affairs of the country.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the Ghanaian government announced how a group attempted to overthrow its government in a statement published on its Twitter handle

The government posted a statement titled ‘ Security agencies foil attempt to create instability in Ghana” on its Twitter handle.

The government, also in its statement, listed some of the weapons recovered to include six pistols, three smoke grenades, 22 IEDs, two AK47 magazines and one long knife.

Aside from the listed weapons, the government also said computer equipment, such as voice recorder and a Ghanaian passport were among the items seized from the group.

According to the government, the stash of weapons and ammunition was found following 15 months of surveillance.

The government also said the group was aiming to recruit and radicalise a large number of young people.

”But this was a guise for their intention to build a support base of youth, and radicalise them against the political authority in Ghana,” the government said.

The government said one of the alleged coup plotters, who is a doctor, was alleged to have started procuring weapons and improvised explosive devices.

The statement said they procured some chemicals that were to be used to concoct weapons from a hospital.

The government has also accused military personnel of being involved in plotting to obtain weapons.

The Ghanian government is expected to go to the polls for its presidential and parliamentary elections next year.

