Buhari redeploys two ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State.
Those redeployed are Festus Keyamo and Tayo Alasoadura.
“Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State,” Willie Bassey, the Director Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation said in a statement.
“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.
“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday 24th September, 2019,” the official added.
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.