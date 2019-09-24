Buhari redeploys two ministers

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State.

Those redeployed are Festus Keyamo and Tayo Alasoadura.

“Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State,” Willie Bassey, the Director Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation said in a statement.

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday 24th September, 2019,” the official added.