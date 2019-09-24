Plot to destabilise Ghana foiled – Official

The Ghanaian government has announced that it has foiled a plot to destabilise its government.
In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, https://twitter.com/moigovgh, the government said it has arrested three coup plotters and recovered weapons.
The government posted a statement titled ‘ security agencies foil attempt to create instability in Ghana’ on its Twitter handle.
It listed some of the weapons recovered to include six pistols, three smoke grenades, 22 IEDs, two AK47 magazines and one long knife.
Details later…
