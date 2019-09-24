Boris Johnson ‘strongly disagrees’ with UK Supreme Court ruling

Boris Johnson [Photo Credit: BBC]
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on Tuesday that he “strongly disagrees” with the Supreme Court which ruled that his suspension of parliament was illegal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the UK Supreme Court ruled earlier on Tuesday that Mr Johnson’s suspension of parliament was illegal.

The 11 justices of the Supreme Court gave the unanimous ruling.

“The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” the president of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale, said.

Mr Johnson suspended the parliament for five weeks with opponents saying it was to limit the parliament’s influence on his Brexit moves.

Mr Johnson has vowed to pull the UK out of the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, a move opposed by majority lawmakers including some members of the prime minister’s Conservative Party.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, some parliamentarians including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have called for Mr Johnson’s resignation.

Mr Johnson’s reaction to the ruling indicates he has no plans to resign.

He simply restated his pledge to take the UK out of the EU by October 31, saying he hopes to get a good deal before then.

