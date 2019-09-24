Buhari to UN’s Muhammad-Bande: There’s heavy weight on you

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in New York paid a courtesy call on the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, telling him that he bears a heavy weight on his shoulders.

A statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, quoted Mr Buhari as saying Nigeria was solidly behind him (Muhammad-Bande) in the onerous task.

Mr Muhammad-Bande, a Nigerian diplomat, was earlier in the year unanimously elected President of the General Assembly for one year.

“I sincerely congratulate you. Your election was well received by the whole world. It was a unanimous support, and the global community received you well. That support puts a heavy weight on you, and I wish you well,” the President reportedly said.

Responding, Mr Muhammad-Bande said he was delighted to receive the Nigerian President, “along with your team of professionals and politicians.”

He added: “Your nominating me for this position is the greatest honour I can have. The support from Africa and the world has been outstanding so far.”

President Buhari was accompanied by governors, ministers, and senior government officials.

