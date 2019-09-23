Nigerians react to enrolment of El-Rufai’s son in public school

Related News

Reactions have trailed the enrolment of the son of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in a public school in the state.

Mr El-Rufai enrolled his son, Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai, at the Capital School Malali, Kaduna State.

The governor made the announcement on Monday via his Twitter page (@GovKaduna). “Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai has today enrolled as a Primary One pupil of Kaduna Capital School.”

A commissioner in Kaduna state who confirmed the news said: “it is in fulfilment of what the governor said in 2017.”

Mr El-Rufai renovated the school with N195 million in 2018 to make it one of the best in the country.

Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to the story currently trending on social media.

While many Nigerians applauded Mr El-Rufai, others faulted him as they perceived the act as a gambit.

A social commentator, J. J Omojuwa, in his reaction applauded the governor’s effort in revamping the public school system in Kaduna State.

Rebuking critics of the move, Omojuwa said “They said El-Rufai has enrolled his son in a public school, you claim he renovated the school before the enrollment. Let’s not be stupid. The point of having public servants enrol their kids is exactly that: that they pay extra attention to the school’s one way or another!

“So, whether or not El-Rufai renovated the school is not the point. The point is he now has an extra interest in the public school system in Kaduna beyond being the governor; his own child’s future is tied to its success. A win-win for Kaduna pupils & students!” he added.

Wale Adetola (@iSlimfit) in his reaction said “Call it PR or whatever, Governor El Rufai’s decision to enrol his son as a Primary One pupil of Kaduna Capital School, Kaduna State, is leadership by example. This will at least spur the state to invest more in raising the standard of education in public schools.”

“You people need to sit this one out. El-Rufai got this one. Whether he did it for politics is not the issue. He claims he is revamping public schools in Kaduna, he has gone ahead to register his own child in a public school. If it’s paining you, ask your governor to do same,” Karo (@karovoni) said.

Adamu Hayatu (AHayatu) praised the governor for the step geared towards reviving public education. He said “About 20 years ago by this time, we were stepping out of Kaduna Capital School fully equipped to compete with our peers in any higher institution of learning. This move by @elrufai means a lot to the revival of public education in Kaduna.”

Three eyed Tisan in a somewhat sarcastic tone, however, had this to say, (@tissann_) “It’s like people who stay outside Kaduna see El Rufai as the best thing to happen to this state oh. Must be nice.”

Abdurasheed Shehu (@SuRasheethe) who saw the governors move as a misplaced priority said; “So @elrufai enrols his son in public primary school but people are been killed and kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway. Misplaced priorities.”

On a lighter note, Saddam Buhari (@serdderm) said: “When your dreams finally come to reality, you are now classmates with the son of your state governor.”

To the Right is El-rufai's son ENROLLING in school. To the left, normal Nigerian kids STARTING school. Difference exist between enrolling and starting school. pic.twitter.com/eqDO9d5Hzh — Nire (@peter_elaunire) September 23, 2019

You're angry because El Rufai enrolled his child in a public school? 😂😂😂😂😂 I know if it was Makinde, you would have brought a whole music band to twitter to tell us how he should automatically become the president come 2023. Bitterness will automatically end you. — Ayodeji Gasby 🐼 (@Gasbytweet) September 23, 2019

But I am also happy to make this sacrifice – knowing that Governor El-Rufai is committed fully to reforming the public education system which Siddique and other less-advantaged children will benefit from. pic.twitter.com/6TSveZURct — Aisha Ummi Garba (@AishaUmmi_Garba) September 23, 2019

Eye service or lips, it's nice of Gov. @elrufai taking his kid to a public school. He's breaking the tradition. I hope this will be more reason education gets more attention in Kaduna. It's really interesting. #Kudos💞 pic.twitter.com/XbZmQIce66 — Uncle Anass💕 (@UncleAnass) September 23, 2019

High commendation goes to Gov.El rufai for registering his son in a public primary school.I hope other governors and high ranking politicians will do same thereby creating more confidence in public school education which most of us acquired at all levels. — Clem. Eruke (@eruke_clement) September 23, 2019

That he enrolled his son is a sacrifice. He didn't have to. Obama's kids attended one of the most expensive private schools. They'll never see anything good in what Elrufai does. https://t.co/dD4uUsifch — #FreeLiahSharibu (@timiakegbejo) September 23, 2019