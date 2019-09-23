Justice Ngwuta returns to Supreme Court after corruption trial

Related News

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, on Monday performed what appeared to be his first public function since he resumed from suspension during his trial for alleged fraud.

Mr Ngwuta joined other justices of the apex court at the swearing-in of 38 new senior advocates of Nigeria. The event was chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko.

The federal government had arraigned Mr Ngwuta for alleged corruption after the State Security Service (SSS) raided his residence and those of six other top judges in 2016.

He was suspended from the court during his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal and the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The trials were later suspended following a judgement of the Court of Appeal.

The swearing-in of the new senior lawyers is part of the Supreme Court’s line up of activities for the 2019/2020 legal year. It was marked by an unprecedented level of security checks at the entrance to the apex court.

The new senior lawyers were recommended by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee on July 4 for confirmation as senior advocates.

Among the newly sworn-in lawyers was Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, a wife of a Supreme Court Justice, Bode Rhodes-Vivour.

Speaking after the swearing-in, Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, commended justices of the Court of Appeal over the timely determination of the presidential election petition.

Mr Malami then urged the Supreme Court Justices to avoid yielding to intimidation in their decision over the various election matters.

“Also, this court should not be seen to bow to the pressures of different political actors, being the last hope of every litigant. irrespective of any irregularity that might have occurred in the course of dispensing justice by different election tribunals. It is important that this court as a final arbiter remains just and resolute in resolving all issues presented.”

Also at the event, the President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Paul Usoro, reiterated his displeasure over the events that resulted in the retirement of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

He said the NBA was worried that key members of the Judiciary would remain silent while the process of assuming a judicial office was neglected.

He urged the new SANs and all members of the bar and bench to protect the integrity of the profession.

On his part, the CJN urged the new lawyers to be mindful of their conducts. “Watch your utterances, watch your actions and watch your company,” Mr Tanko said.

