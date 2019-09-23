Seven children killed, 57 injured after classroom collapses in Kenya

Kenya on map
Kenya on map

Kenyan Government on Monday confirmed that seven pupils were killed and 57 others injured after a classroom at a primary school in Nairobi collapsed.

Cyrus Oguna, a government spokesman, said at a press conference that the classroom at the Precious Talent Academy in Nairobi’s western suburb of Dagoretti, collapsed at 7.30 am (0430 GMT).

A community leader said the first casualties were evacuated to a nearby Catholic clinic by motorbike, because ambulances took an hour and a half to arrive.

The Red Cross announced on its Twitter account that it had set up information and tracing desk and would be offering psychosocial support services.

Distraught parents and members of the public railed at the school’s administration for what they termed the poor structural quality of the collapsed building.

One parent told dpa that the collapsed building was an iron-sheet walled, one-storey building, with the first floor built of a concrete slab.

The school’s manager, Moses Ndirangu, said the collapse could be the result of ongoing sewer works on one side of the classrooms.

Local lawmaker, John Kiarie said the school is located in an impoverished informal settlement and the quality of the structures may not be up to par.

Education Minister George Magoha was expected to give a report in due course. (dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.