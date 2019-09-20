Court upholds Taraba Gov Ishaku’s election

Darius Ishaku
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State

The Taraba State election petition tribunal has nullified a petition brought by the All Progressives Congress challenging the election of Governor Darius Ishaku.

The court on Friday said the APC’s petition was not brought by competent applicants, since the first petitioner, Abubakar Danladi, had been disqualified by successive judgements from appearing as a candidate for the APC in the March 9 election.

The court also ruled that the allegations of election malpractices brought by the APC did not include sufficient evidence to warrant a nullification of the election.

Mr Danladi and his party had accused the PDP of massive election rigging.

The APC also alleged that it had polled a majority of lawful votes in the election.

But a three-member panel of the Court on Friday said the decision of various courts including the Supreme Court which ruled against the candidacy of Mr Danladi in the elections following an intra-party dispute, had rendered the petition incompetent.

