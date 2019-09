Buhari meets Ag. Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, at the State House, Abuja.

Mrs Yemi-Esan took over from Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was asked to proceed on indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the new acting HoS was unknown at the time of filing this report.

However, NAN learnt that Mrs Yemi-Esan, who was in the Presidential Villa for the first time since her appointment on Wednesday, might have used the opportunity of the visit to formally introduce herself to the president. (NAN)