Insecurity: Buhari, Service Chiefs meet behind closed-doors

Military Chiefs
Military Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed-doors with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is coming almost 24 hours after the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, was directed to proceed on indefinite leave.

A statement issued from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday, said Mrs Oyo-Ita’s indefinite leave was to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The agenda of the meeting is, however, unknown to journalists as at the time of filing the report.

NAN however, gathered that the president may be briefed by the service chiefs on the nation’s security developments in preparation for the UN General Assembly engagements.

The President is bid to attend the 74th Session of UN General Assembly in New York on September 22.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.