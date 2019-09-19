Insecurity: Buhari, Service Chiefs meet behind closed-doors

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed-doors with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is coming almost 24 hours after the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, was directed to proceed on indefinite leave.

A statement issued from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday, said Mrs Oyo-Ita’s indefinite leave was to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The agenda of the meeting is, however, unknown to journalists as at the time of filing the report.

NAN however, gathered that the president may be briefed by the service chiefs on the nation’s security developments in preparation for the UN General Assembly engagements.

The President is bid to attend the 74th Session of UN General Assembly in New York on September 22.

(NAN)