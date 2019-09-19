House Minority Leadership Crisis: PDP yet to take decision – Official

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has not taken a position on the leadership crisis affecting its caucus in the House of Representatives.

The party stated this in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday.

“In the light of public enquiries and conflicting reports on the position of the leadership of our great party on issues related to the minority leadership of the House of Representatives, the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby clarifies that it has not yet received any report from the Board of Trustees (BoT) concerning the outcome of the five-member committee it set up to intervene on the contentious matter.

“Consequently, the NWC maintains that it has not taken any decision to review its subsisting stance on the minority leadership of the House of Representatives.

“The NWC, therefore, urges critical stakeholders, party members and the general public to completely disregard any report to the contrary,” he stated.

The Board Of Trustees of the party had set up a committee to look into the crisis.

The crisis surfaced when the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced Ndudi Elumelu as Minority Leader, against the choice of Kingsley Chinda by the PDP.

Mr Chinda is the member representing Obio-Akpor federal constituency, the constituency of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, in the House of Representatives.

The speaker also announced Toby Okechukwu (Enugu) as Deputy Minority Leader, Gideon Gwani as Minority Whip and Adesegun Adekoya as Deputy Minority Whip.

The PDP had nominated Chukwuka Onyema as Deputy Minority Leader, Yakubu Barde as Minority Whip and Muraina Ajibola as Deputy Minority Whip.

The announcement of a different set of lawmakers led to confusion in the parliament at that time with members breaking into a fight.

This led to the suspension of the Elumelu-led leadership by the party.

The crisis in the opposition worsened last week when one of its most influential PDP governors, Mr Wike, accused the committee set up to resolve the crisis of being the most corrupt in the history of the party.

Apart from accusing the committee of monumental corruption, he also warned the party not to “toy” with the interest of his state.

Members of the committee are three former senate presidents, Iyorcha Ayu, David Mark, and Adolphus Wabara; a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu; and a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara. Mr Opara was, however, said to have withdrawn from the committee.

The chairman of the party’s BOT, Walid Jibrin, however, challenged Mr Wike to present evidence of corruption against members of the committee.