Nigerian police officer dismissed for serial theft

The Jigawa State Police Command has sacked a constable for stealing a TV set and a pair of shoes.

Bala Senchi, the state Commissioner of Police, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the constable, Abdullahi Yusuf, was a serial burglar who had enjoyed the protection of his father who is a retired policeman.

“A policeman is expected to be of good characters and morals, that’s why he’s entrusted to protect the lives and properties of the people. The command would not spare any officer found tarnishing the good image of the organization, the police commissioner warned,” Mr Senchi said.

Mr Senchi said the sacked officer has been stealing since he joined the police. Mr Yusuf has spent four months at the criminal investigation department serving a punishment for a prior stealing, the commissioner said.

Two weeks after he was released, he stole the TV set for which he was sacked, a junior police officer, who begged not to be named for fear of being punished, told PREMIUM TIMES

Earlier, the complainer, Muktar Yunusa, a resident of Unguwar Sarki, in Dutse metropolis, told reporters on Friday that, the suspect burgled his house in the daytime using five different keys.

“When he came out with the stolen items which included TV set, a remote control and a pair of shoes, I asked him where he was going with those items, he pretended that he knows the occupant of the house without knowing the house belongs to me.

“Subsequently, I called the attention of other neighbours, we apprehended him and took him to the police station,” Mr Yunusa said.