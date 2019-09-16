BudgIT founder Seun Onigbinde resigns govt appointment

Seun Onigbinde (Photo Credit: TechPoint.ng)
Seun Onigbinde (Photo Credit: TechPoint.ng)

Following public criticisms that have greeted his appointment to the budget ministry, Seun Onigbinde has now turned down the appointment.

Mr Onigbinde, the co-founder of BudgIT, a civic group committed to government financial transparency, announced his resignation on Monday.

Mr Onigbinde had last week announced his decision to accept a technical adviser position at the budget ministry.

Many Nigerians, particularly on social media, however, criticised the appointment.

Some supporters of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, like the Buhari Media Organisation, also criticised the appointment based on Mr Onigbinde’s past criticism of the Buhari government.

See the post by Mr Onigbinde announcing his resignation below.

AN UPDATE ON MY RECENT APPOINTMENT

Friends,

Kindly recall that I sent out a note recently on my interest to seek new experiences and that I would be working as a Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning for a short period.

It is clear that recent media reports about my appointment have created a complex narrative, which I believe would engender an atmosphere of mistrust, as I planned to proceed.

Upon further reflections on the furore that has been generated by my new role as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, I humbly resign the appointment.

I am very grateful to the Honourable Minister, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, for believing in my expertise and I also thank everyone who sent his or her congratulations to me in the short period. I have also been humbled by the faith and belief that numerous persons have expressed in me.

My sincere interest is to see a Nigeria that grows and optimises resources for the benefits of all Nigerians.

My loyalty to the good cause of our nation, Nigeria compelled me to accept the call to provide technical skills and this experience has more than strengthened it.

I also want to wish the Nigerian Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, well. I will always be of help to the federal government in my capacity as the Director of BudgIT, a critical fiscal transparency group, as I have been to several agencies.

I would also work to ensure that BudgIT continues to build civic awareness on the right of every Nigerian to know how public resources are managed.

Thank you all.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

SEUN ONIGBINDE

