Xenophobia: South Africa dispatches envoy to Nigeria

R-L Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has dispatched a peace envoy to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks in his country against foreigners, especially Nigerians.

The envoy will stress his president’s commitment to “Pan African unity and solidarity” and highlight measures the country is taking to restore peace between both countries.

According to The Nation, President Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Khusela Diko, on Sunday said “three envoys will visit Nigeria and six other countries”.

They will deliver the President’s message regarding “attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of property.”

They will also reassert South Africa’s commitment to the rule of law.

The relationship between South Africa and Nigeria has been strained due to the recent killings and attacks.

President Muhammadu Buhari sent a special envoy to express the federal government’s concern over the attacks.

The attacks have spiked diplomatic tensions. South African media reported that in Zimbabwe, people booed President Ramphosa during the former President Robert Mugabe’s burial.

Botswana, Zambia and Madagascar, pulled out of international friendly games against Bafana Bafana. Many foreign nationals have repatriated from South Africa.

Last week, Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, evacuated 178 Nigerians to Lagos. More Nigerians are expected to be evacuated as the airlines management confirmed on Sunday that 320 Nigerians due for evacuation today.

