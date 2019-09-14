Tribunal upholds Gov Abiodun’s election

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta on Saturday upheld the electoral victory of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The tribunal declared that the petition of the main opposition, Allied People’s Movement (APM) and its candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, challenging the victory of All Progressives Congress(APC) lacked merit.

Mr Akinlade was supported by the immediate past governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun.

The chairman of the three-member panel, Yusuf Aliu, in a judgement read over four hours at High Court 8, in Isabo, Abeokuta, dismissed the APM’s petition seeking the disqualification of Mr Abiodun on grounds of submitting false academic qualification.

The Tribunal ruled that the issue of academic qualification in Mr Abiodun’s affidavit had been laid to rest by the Appeal Court, and so, petitioner could not be allowed to reopen the same matter.

READ ALSO: Tribunal Verdict: PDP decries delay in releasing judgment record

The Appeal Court had deemed it “statue barred.”

The Tribunal also said that opposition party filed the application challenging Mr Abiodun’s qualification outside the window of time allowed.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.