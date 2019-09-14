NFIU denies requesting bank details of NASS, Judiciary

Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU
Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) said it did not write to banks demanding the bank accounts of leaders of the National Assembly and the Judiciary

A document, said to be from the NFIU, was circulated on Friday showing a request to banks for the information on the accounts of the legislature and the judiciary.

“Kindly provide the NFIU with a schedule (account names and account numbers) of the National Assembly, members of National Assembly and principal officers of National Assembly Service Commission, as well as all accounts of National Judicial Service Commission and their principal officers, including judges and other relevant politically exposed persons.

“Kindly note that your response is expected on or before September 13, 2019,” the letter reads.

In the letter dated September 10 and signed by the Associate Director, Analysis and Compliance, Fehintola Salisu, the NFIU gave all the banks until September 13 to comply with the directive. The letter was addressed to all Chief Compliance Officers of the banks.

The NFIU, however, said it did not make such request from the banks. It did not, however, categorically declare the document as fake.

The agency’s Chief Media Analysts, Ahmed Dikko, in a statement said the NFIU does not need to write banks to get details of accounts.

Mr Dikko said the NFIU already has access to the account details of all the principal officers of the National Assembly and the Judiciary.

Advertisement

wits Advert

“The attention of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), has been drawn to media reports stating that the unit has requested banks to furnish it with the account details of principal officers of the National Assembly and the Judiciary. Such reports are not true.

“In line with its powers as provided in the NFIU Act 2018, the Unit already has access to details of all bank accounts in the country and does not therefore, need to write to commercial banks asking for the same information.

“As a matter of fact, relevant reporting entities such as investigative and other Law Enforcement Agencies always rely on the NFIU for information on bank details of individuals and body corporate under investigation as they go about carrying out their functions. Such is a mandatory reporting process,” the statement read in part.

Mr Dikko added that the agency does not also make blanket requests to all banks. He urged the media and the general public to disregard the reports.

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Advertisement

Akwa-Ibom Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.