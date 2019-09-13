Court jails businessman 10 years for fraud

COURT symbol used to illustrate the story.
COURT symbol used to illustrate the story.

A State High Court in Lagos has convicted a businessman, Lawrence Maduagwu, of stealing $179,000 and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Friday, said it charged Mr Maduagwu on a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining by false pretence.

”He was introduced to the complainant, PMC Industry Limited, a Chinese company, through its Nigerian representative, Ohio Ileogben, as a businessman who deals in calcium chloride chemicals,” the statement said.

“He, however, failed to pay for the 500 metric tonnes of calcium powder valued at the sum of $179,000, after taking delivery of the items and efforts to get him to pay for the goods were unsuccessful.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and called two witnesses in his defence during the trial.

The prosecution counsel, S.O. Daji, called five witnesses and tendered several exhibits that were admitted in evidence by the court.

During the sitting on June 19, the parties adopted their final written addresses.

The court convicted the defendant and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on count one and three years on count two.

Advertisement

wits Advert

The sentences are to run concurrently from the date of his remand (February 28, 2018) by the court. This means he will spend seven years in jail.

The court also ordered that the convict make full restitution of $179,000. He ordered the EFCC to employ all legal means to ensure compliance.

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.