Alleged N6.2bn Fraud: Jang’s aide delivered cash in ‘Ghana must go’ bags – Witness

A prosecution witness, Musa Sunday, has revealed how aides of a former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, illegally conveyed cash to him at the Government House, while in office.

He made the revelation before a divisional High Court in Plateau State in an alleged N6.2 billion fraud case against Mr Jang.

Mr Jang is standing trial alongside Yusuf Pam, a cashier at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG) before Justice Daniel Longji on a 12-count charge bordering on diversion of public funds.

The offences were allegedly committed while Mr Jang was serving as governor between 2007 and 2015.

He was arrested on Aprill 23, 2018, by operatives of the EFCC for alleged misuse of cash worth N10 billion while in office.

He was the senator representing Plateau North district at the time of his arrest.

According to a statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Friday, Mr Sunday narrated how the cash was transported.

Mr Sunday, who is testifying as the 11th prosecution witness, while being cross-examined by Mike Ozekhome, counsel for Mr Jang, gave a description of “how Mr Pam took him through the hidden back passage through which he usually used to take cash to the former governor.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr Sunday, during a cross-examination, rebutted Mr Pam’s claims to the court that he was pressured to make his confessional statements and was put under duress.

Mr Pam had said the statement he made indicting his former boss was taken by EFCC under duress.

The counsel to Mr Pam, D.P. Dusu, had argued that his client was forced to indict the former governor.

Witness Statement

“The new Government House is located at the outskirt of town amidst a lot of buildings, amongst the buildings was the office of the SSG of the state where Pam and the EFCC detectives reported their arrival to the SSG.

“From the SSG’s office, we were led to the Government Office, the Governor’s office, a story-building with two doors one at the main entrance and at the back exit.

“There, Pam showed us how he delivered cash in ‘Ghana must go’ bags to the former governor.

“He had clearly said and even showed me the back entrances where the cash was stacked and given to the governor.”

Mr Musa also reportedly told the court that investigations revealed that memos were written by the Commissioner of Finance, who was involved in seeking approval for the disbursement of the funds involved in the alleged fraud.

”An Exhibit P62, in reponse from the Plateau State House of Assembly dated July 19, 2018, and September 2014, alongside the letter from the EFCC requesting for information,

“The monies were further transferred from Plateau State One account to OSSG account where the second defendant withdrew cash and delivered to the first defendant,” he said.

Cross-examination

Under a cross-examination session, Mr Ozekhome, however, questioned the witness, as to why “it took four years before the former governor was arraigned in court.”

“Four years later, Jang was charged on April 4, 2018, and don’t you think this has a political undertone?” Mr Ozekhome queried.

”So between 2014 and 2018 when the petition was received and when he was first charged to court, it took four years, don’t you think this has a political undertone?,” Mr Ozekhome queried.

Replying, Mr Sunday said: ”There are laid down procedures following an investigation, the legal team take up the cases and charge them to court. All these processes take time.”

The witness further confirmed that about $100,000 was deposited by the accused in two days into the Standard Chartered Bank.

He said: “On May 6, 2014, $50,000 cash deposit in tranches of $10,000 five times and on May 7, 2014 (same).

“Yakubu Jang, son of the first defendant was among the persons who deposited monies into the account.”

Justice Longji adjourned the case to September 13.