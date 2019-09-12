JusticeForFUOYE: Nigerians call for identification, prosecution of officers who shot students

Related News

Several Nigerians, in reaction to the killing of two Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) students, have demanded the prosecution of the police officers who shot the students.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how two students of the institution, Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua, were killed by police bullets.

Several other students were also reportedly injured while students were protesting poor electricity supply in Oye and Ikole Ekiti on Tuesday.

The convoy of Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the Ekiti State governor, was also allegedly attacked during the protest.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told our correspondent that the actions of the police officers attached to Mrs Fayemi’s convoy turned the protest violent.

Videos obtained showed the officers shooting at the unarmed students.

Meanwhile, police denied the killing.

The spokesperson, Caleb Ikechuckwu, said it was the students who attacked the convoy of the governor’s wife. He also claimed the police fired no shots.

On Thursday, the police said two students had been arrested for assaulting police officers.

The university management, after shutting down the school indefinitely and suspending the students’ union, has set up a panel to investigate the protest and the circumstances of the death of the students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Kayode Soremekun, who set up the 12-member panel, also asked it to look into the manner of attack on the convoy of Mrs Fayemi.

Reactions

Nigerians on Thursday used the hashtag #JusticeforFUOYE, to call for the prosecution of the police cops in Mrs Fayemi’s convoy.

The hashtag trended as number one on Twitter for several hours.

EndSARS campaigner, Segun Awosanya, in a Twitter thread, demanded justice.

“The victims of the murderous convoy have parents, who are currently grieving and the unelected & presumed mother who claimed to be on an empowerment program is justifying the murders by the slimy attempt to save her face by playing victim?! #IStandWithFUOYE4#JusticeForFUOYE

“The @PoliceNG officers MUST be named and the vicarious liability pursued to the letter. Anyone with details of the family of the deceased should reach out to us. Has Gov @kfayemi made a statement yet? Does citizens life matter to him? #JusticeForFUOYE

“So four unarmed promising students were gunned down needlessly and these folks believe it can be swept under the carpet by brown envelope media spin?! You have another think coming. This will not go unpunished. You have no power to murder humans and get away with it. #EndImpunity”

Others condemned the act as well.

Wale Adetona @Islimfit posted;

I still can’t believe some of you are bold enough to try justify the killing of innocent students by the Police officers attached to the First Lady of Ekiti state. If the media can be bought, at least I expect individuals to have some conscience. #JusticeForFUOYE

@PelumiClassiq

Are we not free to protest again!!!?

Why must we die for doing the right thing??

You need to see and listen to how the guns were dashing our hopes. Each sound i hear detach my hope for this country! @PoliceNG

Shame on thee!

#FOUYE

#PrayForFuoye

#JusticeForFUOYE https://t.co/bVoSq9PQ03

Are we not free to protest again!!!?

Why must we die for doing the right thing??

You need to see and listen to how the guns were dashing our hopes. Each sound i hear detach my hope for this country! @PoliceNG

@idilebz

From the angle of this video, I’m very sure it was taken from “owolabi villa” opposite central mosque, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state…

They weren’t chasing thieves ooo, they were chasing unharmed students😩

#JusticeForFUOYE https://t.co/x53tijaGEO

@TobilobaVictor2

We are not Hooligans we are student how can you explain this to the world police attacking armless student this way we need justice #JusticeForFUOYE https://t.co/7u3M9lJy5U

@Psalmuelheiwai1

We deserve justice in #FUOYE. The school and highways ain’t save for the students anymore… Heard what the @PoliceNG at ikere did to our students. This oppression must stop let’s stand together for #Justice. Our voices just be

#FUOYEphobia

#JusticeForFUOYE

#PrayForFuoye https://t.co/tosFCHekwq

@fecmaoristo

@PoliceNG always think because they carry guns.they are superior to the masses. But a day will come that many of them will be lynched . If your dad ,Mum, brother or sister is a police.. kindly educate them on the need to allow the will of masses or else #JusticeForFUOYE #FUOYE

@SamuelKoladrums

We can’t just keep mute, justice is needed, we aren’t criminals nor kidnappers, we are not hooligans, we are student.

All we call for is JUSTICE💪💪

#JusticeForFUOYE

We can't just keep mute, justice is needed, we aren't criminals nor kidnappers, we are not hooligans, we are student.

@Dsilver_ola

In a country where the police are meant to be protesting the lives of the people, they are the one taking lives #FUOYE #JusticeForFUOYE

@jharmo

Those who makes peaceful resolution impossible makes violent revolution inevitable. We demand justice for the FUOYE Students murdered in cold blood by @PoliceNG . May their killers and collaborators know no peace.

#RevolutionNow

